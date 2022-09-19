Liberty Way interchange at I-75 to be closed nightly this week

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is reporting there will be various nightly lane and ramp closures on Ohio 129, I-75, and at the Liberty Way interchange beginning tonight through Sunday. The contractor’s overnight operations will switch construction phases and traffic patterns, beginning with lane closures as early as 8 p.m. and ramp closures at 10 p.m. and they should reopen by 6 a.m.

Ramp closures are listed below: