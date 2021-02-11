WATCH: Why this local doctor calls coronavirus vaccine a ‘very easy decision’

The doctor who administered the first coronavirus vaccine doses to Gov. Mike DeWine and DeWine’s wife Fran shared what patients have asked him, why he is encouraging them to get it and what to expect after receiving it.
Dr. Kevin Sharrett is Kettering Health Network’s medical director for rural health.
He said the No. 1 question he gets from patients is if they should take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them. They also share their worries about it.
“At the end of the day, you have to decide: Am I safer with the vaccine or am I safer with the virus?” Sharrett said.
“The positive benefits of taking the vaccine by far outweigh any kind of negative of the vaccine,” he said. “In my mind, it’s a very, very easy decision.”
Watch the video above as Sharrett talks more about patient concerns, why he supports the vaccine, and tells what many patients experience after receiving their doses.