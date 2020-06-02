State Rep. J. Todd Smith loses re-election bid to Rodney Creech

Community activist Jo’el Jones received nearly 21 percent of the vote and former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter J. Hickman Jr. got 10 percent.

VISIT ELECTIONS HERE

The winner will face Republican John Ferrell Mullins III, who was unopposed in the primary.

RELATED: 39th House District race: candidates who want Strahorn’s seat

The seat is now held by term-limited State Rep. Fred Strahorn, D-Dayton.

The 39th district includes most of the city of Dayton and Jefferson Twp.

42nd District

Wealth management executive Tom Young won the Republican primary for the 42nd District seat now held by State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, who on Tuesday won the Republican primary for the Ohio Senate 6th district.

Young, a former member of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, received 74 percent of the vote. His opponent, German Twp. Trustee Jake Stubbs, got nearly 26 percent. No Democrat or independent filed to run for the seat.

Tom Young

The 42nd district includes Moraine, West Carrollton, Miamisburg, Germantown and part of Centerville, and Washington, Miami and German townships.

VISIT ELECTIONS HERE

43rd District

In the 43rd District Preble County Commissioner Rodney Creech beat incumbent State Rep. J. Todd Smith, R-Jackson Twp. in this race, which almost didn't happen after Smith said he was withdrawing. But Smith did not submit the necessary paperwork to withdraw.

Creech had nearly 66 percent of the vote to Smith’s 34 percent.

Smith, pastor of The Church at Farmersville, was appointed to his seat in 2018 and subsequently defeated then-Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Foley in the race for that seat that November.

The winner will face Democrat Amy Cox, a public school teacher, who is unopposed in the primary.

The 43rd district includes Trotwood, part of Dayton, Clayton, Brookville, New Lebanon and Harrison, Jackson and Perry townships, and all of Preble County.

73rd District

The winner in the Republican primary race for the 73rd District was businessman Brian Lampton, with nearly 69 percent of the vote.

Brian Lampton. CONTRIBUTED

John Broughton, a former Beavercreek councilman, received 31 percent in a bid to replace State Rep. Rick Perales, R-Beavercreek, who ran for Greene County Commission.

In November Lampton will challenge Democrat Kim McCarthy, who is unopposed in the primary. McCarthy previously ran an unsuccessful 2018 race against Perales.

RELATED: Two Republicans in District 73 primary race

The 73rd district includes Beavercreek, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Bellbrook and surrounding western Greene County townships

Additional absentee ballots which were mailed in time and arrive by May 8 and provisional ballots will be tallied in all races after tonight’s election.

Other stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Inspiring videos promote Dayton as tourism spot

What’s the biggest thing businesses need right now to survive? Cash

Coronavirus in nursing homes: ‘We are going to see deaths.’

Corruption, mass shooter, water safety: Our investigative stories of 2019

City builds ‘firewall’ to prevent corruption after bribery convictions

Confidential informants, secret recordings reveal ex-city commissioner bribery scheme

Coronavirus slowing Dayton region housing market