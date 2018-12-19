Washington Twp. appoints Centerville grad as new fire chief

Washington Township has selected Deputy Chief Scott Kujawa to be its next fire chief. Kujawa will replace Fire Chief Bill Gaul, who has announced that he will retire in March after nearly 40 years of service to the department, including 11 years as chief.

Kujawa has served the department for 27 years, including the last three years as deputy chief in charge of operations. During that time, he has twice overseen the fire department’s successful accreditation process through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), an internationally-recognized benchmark for fire and emergency services according to Jackie Curl, public information manager for the township.

Township Administrator Jessie Lightle said Kujawa’s experience and expertise will help lead the department moving forward after Gaul’s retirement.

“Scott has daily experience overseeing every aspect of our fire department — from fire suppression and emergency medical response to fire prevention, equipment and facilities,” Lightle said. “In his role with accreditation, he has reviewed all of these areas so that they align with nationally recognized standards.”

During his time with the township, Kujawa has pursued professional development by achieving CFAI credentialing both as a fire officer and chief fire officer. He currently is enrolled in the Executive Fire Officer Program offered by the National Fire Academy.

“Our community is fortunate to have him as chief,” Lightle said. “Scott has a genuine commitment to the continual improvement of fire department services, to the safety and health of crews, and to the professional development of all members.”

Prior to his appointment to deputy chief in 2015, Kujawa served as administrative captain and shift commander for eight years. He joined the fire department in 1991 as a volunteer and part-time firefighter/paramedic, became a full-time firefighter in 1998, and was promoted to lieutenant in 2006.

A graduate of Centerville High School, he holds a bachelor’s degree in fire administration and an associate’s degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University.