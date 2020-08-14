Local lawyer convicted in 2016 recommended for law reinstatement

Bucio’s law firm had offices in area communities including Troy, Tipp City, Greenville and Sidney.

A hearing was held May 27 via video conferencing on Bucio’s request for reinstatement. The recommendation of the Board of Professional Conduct summarized that hearing during which Bucio and four others testified.

The testimony included information on Bucio’s employment with Skymesh Internet, a company providing internet serves to rural areas. The recommendation said Bucio rose to the position of CEO in that business. He also has worked part time for an Urbana attorney, doing legal research and writing but not having client contact.

Bucio also has been mentored by Karen Denise Bradley, an immigration attorney in the Dayton area, who testified he would have an associate position on reinstatement to practicing law, according to the recommendation document.

The recommendation also said numerous other attorneys wrote letters supporting Bucio’s efforts for reinstatement along with family and friends who talked of his becoming “more grounded, humbler and more spiritual.”