Here’s a look at what exactly happens at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

88th Air Base Wing: As the host organization for Wright-Patt, the 88th operates the airfield, provides air traffic control, maintains facilities and provides security, communications, legal, personnel, finance, and transportation services. It deploys expeditionary airmen in support of joint operations. Its 88th Medical Group operates the Wright-Patterson Medical Center and deploys medical personnel globally.

445th Airlift Wing: This Air Force Reserve unit flies nine C-17 Globemaster III transport airplanes located at the base and provides aeromedical evacuation.

Air Force Materiel Command: AFMC is headquartered at Wright-Patt and manages research, development, acquisition, testing and logistics services for weapons systems and aircraft. It oversees both the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patt as well as units located in other states.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center: AFLCMC manages weapons systems and aircraft from the beginning to the end of their life cycle, conducting research, development, testing and evaluation, acquisition management services and logistics support.

Air Force Research Laboratory: AFRL leads the discovery, development and product delivery of new air, space and cyberspace technologies. It includes the 711th Human Performance Wing, which does aerospace and human-machine interface research and includes the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

National Air and Space Intelligence Center: NASIC is headquartered at Wright-Patt and does intelligence work to discover and characterize air, space, missile and cyber threats. The intelligence work is used for multi-domain operations, weapons system acquisition, and to inform national defense policy.

Air Force Institute of Technology: AFIT is the Air Force graduate school of engineering and management and provides technical professional continuing education. It has about 230 graduates annually.

Air Force Installation Contracting Agency: AFICA manages and executes large, bulk purchases across the Air Force for multiple bases.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force: The museum, which is free and open to the public, is the world’s oldest and largest military aviation museum. It collects, researches, conserves and displays military aircraft, aerospace vehicles, missiles, and thousands of historical artifacts.

