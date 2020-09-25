Local sheriff’s office mistakenly contacted over video of woman arrested after refusing to wear a mask

Confusion over the difference between the city of Logan and Logan County has a local sheriff’s office taking a large amount of calls and messages regarding a video of a police using a stun gun on a woman not wearing a mask at a football stadium earlier this week.
The incident took place in Logan, which is a city in southeast Ohio. However, some people mistook it with Logan County and reached out to the sheriff’s office located in Bellefontaine.
The influx in messages resulted in the Logan County Sheriff’s Office releasing a statement to clear up the confusion.
“Our office has received a tremendous amount of calls, emails and social media messages from concerned citizens regarding a video of a police officer and a spectator not wearing a mask at a sporting event,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “This is not our sheriff’s office. The video is reportedly taken in city of Logan, Ohio, Hocking County. We are unable to answer any questions surrounding the incident. Thank you for your concern and please forward any questions to the respective police department."
Police used the stun gun on the woman after she wouldn’t leave the stadium, according to a Logan Police Department release obtained by the Associated Press.
The woman reportedly told police that she had asthma and would not wear a mask. She was arrested for criminal trespassing, according to the Associated Press.