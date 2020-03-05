445th Airlift Wing Operations, Maintenance train in San Diego

More than 160 reservists from the 445th Operations and Maintenance Groups, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, travelled to Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, San Diego, Feb. 12-18 to perform annual tour. Citizen Airmen perform AT to remain proficient in their career fields and mission ready at all times.
The training included water survival; survival, evasion, resistance and escape; low altitude flying over the Grand Canyon; aeromedical evacuation training; and a maintenance exercise that consisted of a hydraulic fuel spill and job knowledge.
Contributed by U.S. Air Force
In Other News
1
Hoodies for students, spending policy issue lead to Dayton schools...
2
Operation Santa’s Sleigh to spread holiday cheer tonight
3
2022 could end with a jackpot as Mega Millions prize hits $640M
4
Explainer: What will, won’t you be allowed to do with your phone while...
5
Piqua man gets 6-9 years in prison for robbing, injuring elderly man at...