dayton-daily-news logo
X

445th Airlift Wing Operations, Maintenance train in San Diego

Local News
Updated March 6, 2020

More than 160 reservists from the 445th Operations and Maintenance Groups, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, travelled to Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, San Diego, Feb. 12-18 to perform annual tour. Citizen Airmen perform AT to remain proficient in their career fields and mission ready at all times.

ExploreWright-Patt exercises active-shooter response

The training included water survival; survival, evasion, resistance and escape; low altitude flying over the Grand Canyon; aeromedical evacuation training; and a maintenance exercise that consisted of a hydraulic fuel spill and job knowledge.

Contributed by U.S. Air Force

In Other News
1
Hoodies for students, spending policy issue lead to Dayton schools...
2
Operation Santa’s Sleigh to spread holiday cheer tonight
3
2022 could end with a jackpot as Mega Millions prize hits $640M
4
Explainer: What will, won’t you be allowed to do with your phone while...
5
Piqua man gets 6-9 years in prison for robbing, injuring elderly man at...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top