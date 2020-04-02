Amaha Sellassie on the old guard’s last stand, the power of people and the Above Ground Railroad

Dayton View resident Amaha Sellassie is Daytonian of the Week (Photo submitted) Credit: Submitted by Amaha Sellassie Credit: Submitted by Amaha Sellassie

Amelia and Amaha, a leading force behind the Gem City Market, the West Dayton Strong campaign and other community initiatives, talk about the strength that helped Dayton through the tragedies of 2019 — the tornadoes, the mass shooting, the KKK rally, etc. — and which will surely be needed in the coming days.

>> Meet Amaha Sellassie ad Dayton’s other 2019 ‘Top 10 African-American Men’ of the year

Amaha explains the Above Ground Railroad, redlining’s impact on this city and why he believes in the power of people even when times are tough.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for the Gem City Market. Left to right: Kenya Baker, Gem City Market Community Engagement Director; Amaha Sellassie, Gem City Market Board President; Corinne Sanders, Gem City Market Community Engagement Coordinator Credit: Rachel DB Credit: Rachel DB

ABOUT THE PODCAST

"What Had Happened Was" is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com and recorded in the DATV studios. You won't believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

>> “What Had Happened Was...” podcast finalist for prestigious Marconi award

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

CATCH UP ON PAST EPISODES

EPISODE 56

Calm before an unprecedented storm: ER Doc Randy Marriott answers your coronavirus questions

EPISODE 55

Coronavirus in Ohio: “It might slow me down, but it might kill her,” daughter of nursing home patient says.

EPISODE 54

[‘This not a drill.’ Reporter Laura Bischoff explains dramatic steps Gov. Mike DeWine just took against coronavirus in Ohio]Edit Info

EPISODE 53

Jana Collier on the big breakup, pop-star dreams and the future of the Dayton Daily News

EPISODE 52

The ‘kick-ass’ women who gave Dayton Art Institute its shine

EPISODE 51

Comedian Megan Stalter on landing ‘National Lampoon Radio Hour’ and being booted out of a Dayton improv class

EPISODE 50

[‘This is my home, these are my people.’ Cloudy with a Chance of What Happened podcast with McCall Vrydaghs & Kirstie Zontini]Edit Info

EPISODE 49

Struggle, survival and strength 1 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 48

Struggle, survival and strength 2 : Dayton shares stories from year of terror

EPISODE 47

Reporter Cornelius Frolik on the Dayton garage killings

EPISODE 46

Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes

EPISODE 45

Delusion, Delight and Drag: A deep dive into Ms. Demure’s mind

EPISODE 44

Tales of old-school murder in Dayton

EPISODE 43

Dayton’s ‘other Dave’ is behind the over-the-top pickup truck in the Oregon District

EPISODE 42

His only child was killed during the Dayton mass shooting. Now Mike Turner wants everyone to hug.

EPISODE 41

'One hell of a summer': Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Dave Chappelle, the mass shooting and the tornadoes

EPISODE 40

The story behind ‘American Factory’ with Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar

EPISODE 39

Live on the scene of Dayton’s mass shooting, reporters and witnesses recall what they saw and did

EPISODE 38

A funk in the freezer:’ We catch up with Keith Harrison of Faze-O, Dazz Band and Heatwave fame

EPISODE 37

Barrel House’s Sara and Gus Stathes’ beer-tastic adventure with kids, ferrets and Wu-Tang

EPISODE 36

“Almost civilized to barbaric,” Roger “Dean” Gillispie on 20 years in prison for rapes and kidnappings he did not commit

EPISODE 35

[‘All hell broke loose:’ McCall Vrydaghs on tracking 15 Dayton area tornadoes]Edit Info

EPISODE 34

Podcast: Meet Dayton Geek King Josh Lumpkin

EPISODE 33

[Karen Korn and Audra Sparks start a weed school ]Edit Info

EPISODE 32

Rob Lowe on growing up in Dayton: “It was an amazing time.”

EPISODE 31

[RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nina West on making faces and taking a stand in a town with zero cows]Edit Info

EPISODE 30

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wooed this woman with Whitman's chocolates when they were 12... and it worked

EPISODE 29

BATHTUB KILLER: A dead bride, a bathtub and justice that may not be blind