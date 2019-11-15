Dion Green on pain, grief and fighting through darkness after Dayton mass shooting and tornadoes

Explore

A tapestry with Derrick Fudge's picture hangs next to Fudge's casket Saturday during his funeral service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Green's dad and right-hand man Derrick Fudge died in his arms in the heart of Dayton on Aug. 4. The massacre that claimed nine lives was the worst mass shooting in Ohio's history.

Dion Green is helped up after he collapsed during the funeral service for his father, Derrick Fudge, Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield. Fudge was one of the nine people killed last Sunday in a mass shooting in the Oregon District in Dayton. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

It and the tornado are among a string of traumas to hit the Dayton area, including the recent killing of Dayton police Det. Jorge Del Rio.

Green and "What Had Happened Was" host Amelia Robinson talk about the impact the tragedies have had on him and his family. But this episode is also about hope.

Green shares the adversities he has faced, the forgiveness he’s extended and the faith that has helped him through a very dark year.

