Fire at vacant house on South Broadway Street under investigation

Both smoke and flames were visible as firefighters arrived, and crews called for an arson investigator, according to scanner traffic.

Our first responder on scene reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the house, and saw no injuries due to the fire.

Fire crews from both Dayton and Moraine fire departments were on scene to fight the fire.

Firefighters on the scene said that the cause of the fire was currently unknown.



