20 years ago today: Beloved Dayton police officer Mary Beall dies after being shot and paralyzed years earlier
How a winding set of innovations formed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

This photograph was taken in 1943 in the midst of the Second World War. The caption on the back of the photograph claims that Wright-Patterson was the site of the first pickup by a flying aircraft of a man on the ground. Presumably the experiment was undertaken to find ways of extracting downed airmen on the ground. The aircraft being used in this experiment is a UC-47 Norseman, a Canadian built aircraft used by the US Army Air Forces as a utility aircraft. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

Combined ShapeCaption
Local News
By
Jan 13, 2017

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was formed from Patterson and Wright fields on Jan. 13, 1948. To celebrate that anniversary, here are five things to know about the base’s history.

» WATCH IT GROW: Photos of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base through the years

1. The fields date back to the earliest days of flight. Wright-Patt's land includes Huffman Prairie, where Orville and Wilbur Wright continued work on their flying machine in the early 1900s. The brothers set up the Wright School of Aviation on Huffman Prairie to train America's earliest military pilots.

2. Three main institutions set the core for the base. In 1917, the Army set up three institutions in the Dayton area. They included:

» Wilbur Wright Field, formed from Huffman Prairie and other land, which began as an Army aviation school.

» Fairfield Aviation General Supply Depot, which sat on 40 acres next to Wilbur Wright Field.

» McCook Field, which became the home of the Army’s new aviation engineering division.

3. Wright Field was formed because the engineering division was getting too big. It outgrew McCook Field, so the new Wright Field became an expanded part of Wilbur Wright Field.

Combined ShapeCaption
According to the caption on the back of this photograph, this human centrifuge was the first built in the United States. The centrifuge was located in a balloon hangar on the flight line of Wright Field, and was constructed by Capt. Harry Armstrong and Dr. John W. Heim. Human centrifuges were designed to test the resistance of the human body to g-forces, a force commonly felt by pilots. Armstrong, who is pictured sitting on the table to the left, eventually became one of the leading minds in aerospace medicine, and would also serve as Surgeon General of the United States. Interestingly, the centrifuge in this picture has the human subject lying on his or her side. Today’s centrifuges generally have the subject seated in an upright position. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

Combined ShapeCaption
4. Patterson Field was named for a fallen pilot. Lt. Frank Stuart Patterson, who died in a plane crash in 1918 while testing a gun at Wilbur Wright Field, had his name attached to Patterson Field in 1931. Patterson Field was originally a piece of Wright Field, east of Huffman Dam.

5. Bringing Wright and Patterson fields together formed the current base. That happened in 1948, setting the base up as a key economic driver in the region, honoring the origins of flight by sitting on some of the most storied land in aviation’s history.

