The search is on for the ‘perfect tree’ for downtown Dayton

The selected tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. PHOTO / Downtown Dayton Partnership

The winning tree will be selected by a search crew at the end of October. PSC Crane and Rigging will transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no expense to the owners. The owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting.

Tree lighting ceremony

Plans for the 2020 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination are forthcoming. This year, in light of restrictions on public gatherings and in the interest of the health and safety of the community, the normal tree-lighting ceremony and activities the day after Thanksgiving will be adjusted, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership. More details will be shared at a later time.