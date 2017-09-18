Breaking News

The search is on for the ‘perfect tree’ for downtown Dayton

The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is searching for a tree that will be the centerpiece of Courthouse Square this holiday season. It will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights.
The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is searching for a tree that will be the centerpiece of Courthouse Square this holiday season. It will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. PHOTO / Downtown Dayton Partnership

By Dayton.com staff

No, it’s not too soon to be thinking about Christmas!

The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is searching for a tree that will be the centerpiece of Courthouse Square this holiday season. The selected tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights during the holiday season.

The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is searching for a tree that will be the centerpiece of Courthouse Square this holiday season.
The Dayton Holiday Festival committee is searching for a tree that will be the centerpiece of Courthouse Square this holiday season. PHOTO / Downtown Dayton Partnership

Guidelines

Guidelines for the perfect tree, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership:

  • The ideal tree is approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.
  • Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other types of evergreens will be considered if they are grand and stately.
  • The tree must be located on nominee’s property in the front or side yard with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

How to nominate a tree

Miami Valley residents who believe they have the perfect tree can nominate it by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, ext. 221, or email turner@downtowndayton.org

The selected tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights.
The selected tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights. PHOTO / Downtown Dayton Partnership

The winning tree will be selected by a search crew at the end of October. PSC Crane and Rigging will transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no expense to the owners. The owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting.

Tree lighting ceremony

Plans for the 2020 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination are forthcoming. This year, in light of restrictions on public gatherings and in the interest of the health and safety of the community, the normal tree-lighting ceremony and activities the day after Thanksgiving will be adjusted, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership. More details will be shared at a later time. 

