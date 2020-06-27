dayton-daily-news logo
5 things to love about the epic Dayton chocolate-maker Esther Price

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Things to love about Esther Price Candies

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

By Melisa Lyons
March 9, 2019

Many in the Miami Valley can recognize the gold candy box with its signature red bow as Esther Price Candies.

Explore>>Esther Price, Dayton’s candy company founder: ‘I was thrilled every time I stirred a pan of candy’

Here are just a few things to love about Esther Price Candies:

🍫Since the Great Depression. In 1926, Esther Price, a downtown Dayton department store employee, took advice from her co-workers and started a chocolate-making business out of her home. Price continued baking and selling chocolates out of her home until 1952, when she opened her first store on Wayne Avenue.

(30 Jan. 1979): Workers putting finishing touches on candy at Esther Price Candies. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

🍫New owners. In 1976, four friends- Jim Day, Ralph Schmidt, Jim Bates and Joe Haarmeyer - bought the chocolate company from Price. Schmidt and Day later bought out the other partners just a few years later, and Esther Price Candies has been owned by the Day family since Schmidt's passing in 2006.

🍫Same recipe. The same chocolate recipe that Price used in 1926 is the one Day still uses.

“It’s the recipe and the way she made things,” Day said of Esther Price’s candies. “We use regular, pure chocolate, a Swiss-made chocolate, and we use 40 percent butterfat cream and real butter. We don’t use any added fillers or preservatives. You have to treat our candy like you do butter and put it in the refrigerator so it lasts longer, but that’s how you know it’s good.”

🍫Red bows are hand tied. The signature red bows on boxes of Esther Price Candies are all hand tied by employees at the production facility on Wayne Avenue. There are about 120 employees working at the facility that produces nearly 10,000 candies a day.

Crystal Schelling ties the signature red ribbon on boxes of Esther Price Candies. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

🍫90th birthday. The chocolate company celebrated its 90th birthday in 2016. In those years the company has expanded from three standalone stores to seven. In addition, there are 87 locations that sell Esther Price Candies, products wholesale in five states - Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.

» RELATED: Esther Price owner dedicated to chocolate business

The history behind Esther Price Candies dates back all the way to 1926.

Melisa Lyons
