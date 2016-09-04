VINTAGE 1965: What was under the Christmas tree in Dayton 55 years ago?

With only precious few days left in 2020 to buy the perfect holiday gift, there is no shortage of options. It was no different 55 years ago when the pages of your local newspaper were filled with Christmas-themed promotions.
Credit: HANDOUT
In 1965, advertisements in the Dayton Daily News enticed shoppers with formal wear for the holiday season.
“The loveliest nights of the yule should be adorned by the loveliest you of the year,” read one ad for The Metropolitan that featured dresses for juniors. A long pink rayon chiffon and lace-topped dress sold for $30, while a shorter version in red or blue was also available.
Adult women could wrap themselves in a new mink stole for holiday parties. Described as “eternally feminine … elegantly fashionable and exquisitely flattering,” the wraps started at $299. A natural mink coat, called the “ultimate gift,” went for $1,800.
Credit: HANDOUT
For you men, well, not much has changed in the clothing department. Cotton flannel robes that “make him feel like a king” sold for under $3 at Millers Discount Dept. stores. A pair of pajamas “always needed, always appreciated” could accompany that robe for $2.57.
In light of the pandemic, comfortable and comforting fashion makes many Christmas wish lists in 2020.
Electronics have always been an in-demand gift. A new GE “On the Go” portable stereo sold for $74.99 more than five decades ago. The solid-state phono had six-inch speakers, a diamond stylus and an automatic record-changer. The whole thing folded up for easy carrying, with speaker latches that gave it a “smart look.”
Credit: HANDOUT
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Today, Victrola, the ”talking machine” maker founded in 1906, makes an entertainment center that looks like a vintage radio. Inside the wooden box is a turntable, CD player, Bluetooth and a jack for audio streaming. In just a few clicks you can add it to your Amazon shopping cart for $138.
An ad for a new Kodak Instamatic camera with a flash cube boasted that it allowed photographers to “take 4 flash pictures without changing bulbs!” No more “missing pictures because you were busy changing bulbs — now you’re always ready for the next shot.”
Credit: HANDOUT
Odds are good the majority of photos taken Christmas morning this year will be documented with a smart phone.
Hoverboards, a kid-sized battery-powered Mercedes Benz and drones are among the popular toys on sale for Christmas 2020.
Credit: HANDOUT
Fifty-five years ago “the bicycle everybody wants!” was a light-weight 3-speed Sturmey-Archer, according to a 1965 newspaper ad. Bikes had desirable features including coaster brakes, a two-tone vinyl covered coil spring saddle and a kickstand. Multiple colors were available, including “flamboyant red” for boys and “flamboyant blue” for girls.
Easy-bake ovens, tinker toys and G.I. Joes were also among the popular gifts for children found under tinsel-covered Christmas trees.
Batteries not included.