VINTAGE 1965: What was under the Christmas tree in Dayton 55 years ago?

The new GE "On the Go" portable stereo was a popular gift idea for Christmas in 1965. DAYTON DAILY NEWS Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

For you men, well, not much has changed in the clothing department. Cotton flannel robes that “make him feel like a king” sold for under $3 at Millers Discount Dept. stores. A pair of pajamas “always needed, always appreciated” could accompany that robe for $2.57.

In light of the pandemic, comfortable and comforting fashion makes many Christmas wish lists in 2020.

Electronics have always been an in-demand gift. A new GE “On the Go” portable stereo sold for $74.99 more than five decades ago. The solid-state phono had six-inch speakers, a diamond stylus and an automatic record-changer. The whole thing folded up for easy carrying, with speaker latches that gave it a “smart look.”

The new Kodak Instamatic camera with a flash cube was on wish lists for Christmas 1965. DAYTON DAILY NEWS Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Today, Victrola, the ”talking machine” maker founded in 1906, makes an entertainment center that looks like a vintage radio. Inside the wooden box is a turntable, CD player, Bluetooth and a jack for audio streaming. In just a few clicks you can add it to your Amazon shopping cart for $138.

An ad for a new Kodak Instamatic camera with a flash cube boasted that it allowed photographers to “take 4 flash pictures without changing bulbs!” No more “missing pictures because you were busy changing bulbs — now you’re always ready for the next shot.”

Sears advertised a variety of toys for the Christmas season in 1965. DAYTON DAILY NEWS Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Odds are good the majority of photos taken Christmas morning this year will be documented with a smart phone.

Hoverboards, a kid-sized battery-powered Mercedes Benz and drones are among the popular toys on sale for Christmas 2020.

Bicycles were a popular gift item for Christmas in 1965 and remain popular today. DAYTON DAILY NEWS Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Fifty-five years ago “the bicycle everybody wants!” was a light-weight 3-speed Sturmey-Archer, according to a 1965 newspaper ad. Bikes had desirable features including coaster brakes, a two-tone vinyl covered coil spring saddle and a kickstand. Multiple colors were available, including “flamboyant red” for boys and “flamboyant blue” for girls.

Easy-bake ovens, tinker toys and G.I. Joes were also among the popular gifts for children found under tinsel-covered Christmas trees.

Batteries not included.