THROWBACK: The 1982 Yellow Springs New Year’s Eve ball drop was one for the ages

Two years later, a thousand or so people filled the streets of Yellow Springs at midnight to welcome in 1983.

A highlight of the celebration was a tall, dark and mustached man dressed as Baby New Year.

Wearing a Happy New Year crown on his head, a 1983 sash across his chest and a diaper pinned around his waist, the giant baby was cheered as he stood above the crowd.

Hats and fists were raised in the air as a sparkling ball illuminated with ’83 was lowered from a tree trimming ladder truck.

The Dayton Daily News front page on Jan. 1 1983. The front page story was about the New Year's Eve celebration in Yellow Springs.

Village residents who took part in the fun “hugged, kissed, shouted and laughed as they shared bubbly and good wishes,” reported the Dayton Daily News.

“It’s going to be a bumper year,” proclaimed the Baby New Year, as hundreds of balloons and confetti flew and champagne corks popped.

This year’s New Year’s ball drop in Yellow Springs has been cancelled due to the state-wide curfew and restrictions in response to the pandemic.