Longtime Beavercreek educator dies

Tony Romano was 87. He would have celebrated his 88th birthday on Dec. 26. He lived in Beavercreek for more than five decades with his wife Joyce.

Romano retired in 1996 after working in education for nearly 40 years, eight years as a music teacher and 31 years in administration. He worked for Beavercreek Schools as Ferguson Junior High principal and as an administrative assistant for personnel and information for 28 years.