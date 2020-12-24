Longtime Beavercreek educator dies

A longtime Beavercreek resident and educator died Dec. 20.
Tony Romano was 87. He would have celebrated his 88th birthday on Dec. 26. He lived in Beavercreek for more than five decades with his wife Joyce.
Romano retired in 1996 after working in education for nearly 40 years, eight years as a music teacher and 31 years in administration. He worked for Beavercreek Schools as Ferguson Junior High principal and as an administrative assistant for personnel and information for 28 years.
Romano is survived by his three children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, his obituary said.
Romano was heavily involved in the community.
He is past president of the Ohio School Personnel Administrators Association. He volunteered at Soin Hospital since 2013 and sang with the Administrator’s Barbershop/Gospel Quartet for 25 years.
He had been a parishioner of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church since 1968 where he served as a lector, Leisure Club President and called the Bingo games at the annual church picnic for years.
He was inducted into the Beavercreek Hight School Athletic Hall of Fame for his 25 years of announcing the High School Girl’s home Varsity Basketball games.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church or to the Beavercreek City Schools.