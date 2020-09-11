Low gas prices + simple car care = More savings

With the average cost of a gallon of gas remaining low at $2.166, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Car Care Council encourages motorists to be car care aware and perform simple steps to improve fuel efficiency and save money.

Engine performance: Keep your car properly tuned to improve gas mileage by an average of four percent.

Tire pressure: Keep tires properly inflated and improve gas mileage by up to three percent.

Motor oil: Improve gas mileage by one to two percent by using the grade of motor oil recommended by the manufacturer.

Air filters: Replacing clogged air filters on older vehicles can improve fuel economy and will improve performance and acceleration on all vehicles.

Gas cap: Replacing damaged, loose or missing gas caps will stop gas from vaporizing into the air.

Fix It: Addressing a serious maintenance problem, like a faulty oxygen sensor, can improve mileage by as much as 40 percent, according to www.fueleconomy.gov.