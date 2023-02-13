Madison Twp. trustee pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, felonies dismissed

Daniel, 76, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value. In exchange for the guilty plea, the remainder of the charges, three of them felonies, were dismissed.

Judge Greg Stephens set sentencing for March 20. Daniel faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine on both charges, which are first-degree misdemeanors. Daniel is free on his own recognizance.