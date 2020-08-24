Male shot multiple times in Springfield, police investigating

A male victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Springfield Monday morning, according to police.
Information on his condition is not available at this time.
The shooting was reported at 8:26 a.m. just east of the East Euclid and Clifton avenues intersection.
Multiple police are at the scene, as well as an evidence team. Crews were centered around a car in the street that had all its doors open, according to a reporter on the scene.
Several evidence markers could be seen along the street.
We will continue to update this story as more information is available.