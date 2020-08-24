X

Male shot multiple times in Springfield, police investigating

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A male victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in Springfield Monday morning, according to police.

Information on his condition is not available at this time.

ExploreBorges, charged in $61M bribery scheme and once Ohio GOP leader, owed and paid off IRS debts

The shooting was reported at 8:26 a.m. just east of the East Euclid and Clifton avenues intersection.

Multiple police are at the scene, as well as an evidence team. Crews were centered around a car in the street that had all its doors open, according to a reporter on the scene.

ExploreTwo women dead after shooting in Riverside early Saturday morning

Several evidence markers could be seen along the street.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.