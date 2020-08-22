Two women dead after shooting in Riverside early Saturday morning

Two women are dead after a shooting on Tidewater Drive early Saturday morning. The shooting was reported around 2:48 a.m. at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Harshman Road.
Officers initially arrived to the scene on a shots fired call, but found one woman dead and another injured.
Taprice Goodwin, 27, of Dayton was found dead on the scene and Aria Middlebrook, 27, of Riverside was transported to a local hospital, the Montgomery County Coroner’s office reported. Middlebrook did not survive her injuries, a release from the Riverside Police Department said.
The shooting is still under investigation by the Riverside Police Department. Dispatchers did not have word on whether any suspects have been apprehended in relation to this shooting.