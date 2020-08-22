X

Two women dead after shooting in Riverside early Saturday morning

ajc.com

Local News | 7 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

Two women are dead after a shooting on Tidewater Drive early Saturday morning. The shooting was reported around 2:48 a.m. at the intersection of Tidewater Drive and Harshman Road.

Officers initially arrived to the scene on a shots fired call, but found one woman dead and another injured.

ExploreTwo shootings reported in Dayton within 10 minutes of each other

Taprice Goodwin, 27, of Dayton was found dead on the scene and Aria Middlebrook, 27, of Riverside was transported to a local hospital, the Montgomery County Coroner’s office reported. Middlebrook did not survive her injuries, a release from the Riverside Police Department said.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Riverside Police Department. Dispatchers did not have word on whether any suspects have been apprehended in relation to this shooting.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.