Two women dead after shooting in Riverside early Saturday morning

Officers initially arrived to the scene on a shots fired call, but found one woman dead and another injured.

Taprice Goodwin, 27, of Dayton was found dead on the scene and Aria Middlebrook, 27, of Riverside was transported to a local hospital, the Montgomery County Coroner’s office reported. Middlebrook did not survive her injuries, a release from the Riverside Police Department said.