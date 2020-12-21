Mall traffic steady with last minute shoppers

Businesses continue to push out promotions and holiday deals online, and in stores in an effort to continue driving sales. Various mall retailers continue sales that mirror Black Friday with up to 60% off select items.

“A lot of the stores are reporting that they are ahead of where their plan was, where they thought they would be,” Duebber said. “That’s been adjusted for the pandemic, but that’s an encouraging sign.”

During the pandemic, stores have given gifters the opportunities to shop deals online earlier than previous years. From the survey, 59% of shoppers started holiday shopping in early November in comparison to the 26% in the previous years.

Gordon Gough, president and CEO of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, said the influx of shoppers could be due to work schedules, family responsibilities and the deadlines for free shipping.

“The various shipping companies such as UPS, FedEx and others have been inundated with the increase in online sales, so a lot of opportunities to buy online are really ending today, and probably over this weekend unless they do expedited shipping,” he said.

Holiday Mall Hours:

Dayton Mall: Monday Dec. 21 through Wednesday Dec. 23 open 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Open Christmas Eve 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Greene Town Center: Monday Dec. 21 through Wednesday Dec. 23 open 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Open on Christmas eve 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons: Monday Dec. 21 through Wednesday Dec. 23 open 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Open Christmas Eve 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Greene: Saturday, Dec. 19-Sunday, Dec. Wednesday, Dec. 23, Open 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Open Christmas Eve 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.