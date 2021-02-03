Man accused in 2019 fatal shooting booked in Montgomery County Jail

A man who was indicted with two other men on murder charges in the deaths of two men following a December 2019 shooting is in the Montgomery County Jail.
Deon M. Harris, 28, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability and failing to comply with the order of a police officer, according to jail records.
Jail records said Harris was transferred to Montgomery County Jail from Toledo Correctional Institution.
Harris was indicted along with Daylequan S. Arnold Jr. and King A Turner, who are both already in the Montgomery County Jail.
The charges come from a shooting report from the early-morning hours of Dec. 21, 2019 in the 900 block of Ethel Avenue in Dayton.
Police responding to the scene found Frankie McGee Jr. dead at the scene. A second victim, Christopher Huntley, was taken to the hospital, where he died a week later. Both McGee and Huntley had been shot multiple times, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.
In a release, Heck said that Harris, along with Arnold and Turner are accused of forcing their way into the home intending to commit a burglary. At some point during the burglary, the two victims were fatally shot.
According to jail records, Harris is due in court for the murder charges tomorrow morning.