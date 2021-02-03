Man accused in 2019 fatal shooting booked in Montgomery County Jail

Police responding to the scene found Frankie McGee Jr. dead at the scene. A second victim, Christopher Huntley, was taken to the hospital, where he died a week later. Both McGee and Huntley had been shot multiple times, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

In a release, Heck said that Harris, along with Arnold and Turner are accused of forcing their way into the home intending to commit a burglary. At some point during the burglary, the two victims were fatally shot.

According to jail records, Harris is due in court for the murder charges tomorrow morning.