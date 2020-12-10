Man accused of restraining, sexually assaulting two at Wright State

A 28-year-old man accused of restraining and sexually assaulting two women on two separate incidents at Wright State University faces multiple charges in Fairborn Municipal Court.
Zachary Turner of Fairborn was charged with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of abduction, according to court records.
Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 20, a woman reported to Wright State University Police that she had a knife held to her neck, was handcuffed for four hours and sexually assaulted by Turner at his Wright State apartment, records show.
The woman told police that she was able to talk Turner into leaving the apartment with her and that they walked into the hallway when they ran into police, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police, court records show Turner admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the woman and using handcuffs, but said it was consensual.
Police searched his apartment and located handcuffs, a large butcher knife, two rolls of duct tape, cell phones and a bra and jacket belonging to the woman, according to court records.
The woman was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault examination. Police noted red marks on her wrists consistent with being handcuffed. She also had injuries consistent with sexual conduct, read the affidavit.
On Oct. 23, a second woman contacted university police who said she was sexually assaulted by Turner at his apartment on Oct. 9. She said Turner held a knife to her throat, according to the court records.
When being interviewed by police, Turner said that he did duct tape the woman’s wrists and ankles and had sexual conduct with her, but that it was consensual, according to court records.
Charges were filed against Turner on Dec. 4. Wright State Police said they have been issued a warrant for Turner’s arrest, but so far have not been able to locate him.