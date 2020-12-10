Man accused of restraining, sexually assaulting two at Wright State

Police searched his apartment and located handcuffs, a large butcher knife, two rolls of duct tape, cell phones and a bra and jacket belonging to the woman, according to court records.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a sexual assault examination. Police noted red marks on her wrists consistent with being handcuffed. She also had injuries consistent with sexual conduct, read the affidavit.

On Oct. 23, a second woman contacted university police who said she was sexually assaulted by Turner at his apartment on Oct. 9. She said Turner held a knife to her throat, according to the court records.

When being interviewed by police, Turner said that he did duct tape the woman’s wrists and ankles and had sexual conduct with her, but that it was consensual, according to court records.

Charges were filed against Turner on Dec. 4. Wright State Police said they have been issued a warrant for Turner’s arrest, but so far have not been able to locate him.