Man accused of threatening to drop woman ‘off dead’, leading police on chase

“Once they left the bank, Hudson pointed a gun at [her] and threatened to take her to the west side and drop her off dead,” the affidavit read.

As Hudson was driving, the woman reportedly jumped out of the car and went to a fire station on East Third Street for help.

Police later located Hudson and turned on their lights to initiate a traffic stop. Hudson fled, prompting police to begin a chase, according to records.

While heading northeast on Valley Street, Hudson went through a red light at Stanley Avenue and hit a vehicle on Stanley Avenue, according to a crash report.

Hudson then spun out and hit another vehicle stopped at the light and then went into a yard on Valley Street.

Two passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Hudson was taken into custody and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His bail was set at $15,000 during his arraignment Monday.