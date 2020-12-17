Man arrested on charges of rape, robbery and kidnapping in Harrison Twp.

Katrell McMurtry, 23, is in custody in Montgomery County Jail. A release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the offenses occurred on Nov. 13 in Harrison Twp. Court records show that a warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 14. Reports show that McMurtry is tied to similar incidents in Illinois in an apparent pattern of rape, kidnapping and robberies.

If anyone recognizes McMurtry or has been victimized by him is requested to contact local police or call Detective Pat O’Connel at 937-890-3430.