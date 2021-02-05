Man facing new child rape charges after third victim comes forward in Fairborn

A man is facing additional child rape charges in Fairborn Municipal Court after a third victim reported being sexually abused by the man when the victim was 6 years old.
Jonathan C. Varhola, 41, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct involving the victim in 2012, according to court records.
He was charged with four counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
On Monday, the victim’s mother reported to Fairborn police that Varhola sexually assaulted her son. She previously filed a reported in 2016 with Huber Heights police when she learned of the incident, but her son was “reluctant” to share what happened, according to a court affidavit.
During an interview with police on Wednesday, the victim reported that the abuse took place multiple times Varhola’s home in Huber Heights and his mother’s home in Fairborn.
“This is now the third minor victim under 10 to disclose similar sexual abuse by Jonathan C. Varhola,” a detective wrote.
In January, a second victim reported that he was assaulted by Varhola between 2014 and 2018, according to court records. The incident was previously reported to police in 2018 when another victim came forward, but the second child was not ready to speak to police at the time.
Varhola is facing five counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition in one case and one count of rape in a second case in Greene County Common Pleas Court, according to records.
He is scheduled to go to trial in the first case on April 12.