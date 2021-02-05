Man facing new child rape charges after third victim comes forward in Fairborn

“This is now the third minor victim under 10 to disclose similar sexual abuse by Jonathan C. Varhola,” a detective wrote.

In January, a second victim reported that he was assaulted by Varhola between 2014 and 2018, according to court records. The incident was previously reported to police in 2018 when another victim came forward, but the second child was not ready to speak to police at the time.

Varhola is facing five counts of rape and five counts of gross sexual imposition in one case and one count of rape in a second case in Greene County Common Pleas Court, according to records.

He is scheduled to go to trial in the first case on April 12.