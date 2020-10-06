X

Dayton man identified as subject of homicide investigation

Multiple evidence markers are in the street and lead up to a house with boarded-up windows near Stanford Place and Harold Drive in Dayton Monday morning. A person is dead after a 911 caller reported a bloody person had been found. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

The subject of a homicide investigation who was found in bloody clothes at Stanford Place and Harold Drive Monday morning has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the victim as 46-year-old Todd Gomez of Dayton.

ExploreWaste workers find man’s body in Dayton road

His cause and manner of death have not been determined yet.

Around 8:20 a.m. police responded to the area after a City of Dayton Public Works employee called and said a waste collection crew reported that they found a body in the street.

“There is [what] they think is a deceased man laying in the street,” the caller said. “He’s bloody.”

It is not clear what led up to Gomez’s death.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.