Dayton man identified as subject of homicide investigation

The subject of a homicide investigation who was found in bloody clothes at Stanford Place and Harold Drive Monday morning has been identified.
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the victim as 46-year-old Todd Gomez of Dayton.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined yet.
Around 8:20 a.m. police responded to the area after a City of Dayton Public Works employee called and said a waste collection crew reported that they found a body in the street.
“There is [what] they think is a deceased man laying in the street,” the caller said. “He’s bloody.”
It is not clear what led up to Gomez’s death.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.