X

1 dead after caller reports bloody person in the road

Homicide crews are investigating after a 911 caller reported a bloody person in the road near Stanford Place and Drive in Dayton Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

Local News | Updated 54 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A person is dead after a 911 caller reported a bloody person found near Stanford Place and Harold Drive in Dayton Monday morning.

Homicide crews are at the scene investigating. Multiple evidence markers are in the street and lead up to a house with boarded up windows.

ExploreDayton gunshot victim knocks on doors, yells for help

A caller reported the incident around 8:23 a.m., according to dispatch records.

ExplorePHOTOS: 911 call leads to discovery of body in Dayton

Initial reports indicate that the person was laying in the road and had blood on them.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.