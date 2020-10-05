1 dead after caller reports bloody person in the road

A person is dead after a 911 caller reported a bloody person found near Stanford Place and Harold Drive in Dayton Monday morning.
Homicide crews are at the scene investigating. Multiple evidence markers are in the street and lead up to a house with boarded up windows.
A caller reported the incident around 8:23 a.m., according to dispatch records.
Initial reports indicate that the person was laying in the road and had blood on them.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.