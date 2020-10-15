Man indicted on murder charges in Dayton attempted armed robbery

The man in his vehicle told police that he was awakened by a man as another approached the vehicle with a gun in his hand, according to an affidavit.

Explore Man shot at Trotwood Dollar General

“[The man in the vehicle] advised that he produced his personally owned pistol and fired rounds at both men as they began to fire at him,” the records read.

Knight fled the scene and was found on Cornell Drive. A woman called 911 and said that a man was falling down at her door and asking for help.

Knight was transported to the hospital where he later died.