Man indicted on murder charges in Dayton attempted armed robbery

A Dayton man is facing murder charges in attempted robbery that ended with another man’s death.
Robert Brooks was indicted on four counts of murder (proximate result), two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons under disability in connection to the death of Kato Knight, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Knight died after he was shot multiple times earlier this month.
On Oct. 4, Knight and Brooks attempted to rob a man sleeping in his vehicle on Necco Avenue, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Under Ohio law, a person can be held responsible for a death that occurs while they are committing or attempting to commit a violent offense.
The man in his vehicle told police that he was awakened by a man as another approached the vehicle with a gun in his hand, according to an affidavit.
“[The man in the vehicle] advised that he produced his personally owned pistol and fired rounds at both men as they began to fire at him,” the records read.
Knight fled the scene and was found on Cornell Drive. A woman called 911 and said that a man was falling down at her door and asking for help.
Knight was transported to the hospital where he later died.