Records: Attempted armed robbery turns deadly in Dayton

“I think he’s bleeding, I think he’s shot. He’s yelling ‘Help.’ He’s outside right now,” she told dispatchers. “There’s a lot of blood.”

Dayton fire crews transported Knight to the hospital, where he later died.

The man in the vehicle told police that he was awakened by a man who asked “You know what this is?” as a second man approached with a gun, a detective wrote in an affidavit.

“[The man] stated that he was in fear for his life and believed that they were going to shoot him,” the affidavit read.

Detectives reportedly uncovered jail calls that said Brooks was at the car when the shooting happened.