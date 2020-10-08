Records: Attempted armed robbery turns deadly in Dayton

A man is dead and another is facing murder charges after an attempted robbery ended in gunfire in Dayton early Sunday morning, court records show.
Roberts Brooks, 32, is facing four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of having weapons while under disability. The charges are in connection with the death of Kato Knight.
Knight was shot multiple times when he and Brooks were attempting to rob a man sleeping in his vehicle in the 3900 block of Necco Avenue, according to court records.
Under Ohio law, a person can be held responsible for a death that occurs while they are committing or attempting to commit a violent offense, such as a robbery.
Knight fled the scene and was found nearby in the 3800 block of Cornell Drive after a woman called 911 dispatchers and said a man came to her door, falling down and asking for help.
“I think he’s bleeding, I think he’s shot. He’s yelling ‘Help.’ He’s outside right now,” she told dispatchers. “There’s a lot of blood.”
Dayton fire crews transported Knight to the hospital, where he later died.
The man in the vehicle told police that he was awakened by a man who asked “You know what this is?” as a second man approached with a gun, a detective wrote in an affidavit.
“[The man] stated that he was in fear for his life and believed that they were going to shoot him,” the affidavit read.
Detectives reportedly uncovered jail calls that said Brooks was at the car when the shooting happened.