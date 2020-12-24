Man indicted on tampering with evidence, weapons charges in deadly Dayton shooting

A Dayton man was indicted on weapons charges and tampering with evidence in connection to a deadly shooting on Kammer Avenue earlier this month.
Ashton J. Jackson, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday on tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability charges, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
On Dec. 17, Jackson reportedly shot and killed another man at while at his grandmother’s home in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue.
“The defendant called 911 after he did so and admitted to killing [the victim],” according to Dayton Municipal Court records. “Knowing the police were coming to investigate, the defendant then took the firearm from the scene and placed in at an unknown location.”
While on the phone with 911 dispatchers, Jackson told them that the man approached him with a knife, according to dispatch records.
The victim, who has not been identified, was known to the family.
Jackson was arrested at the house shortly after the shooting and booked on a preliminary murder charge. He has not been formally charged with murder at this time.