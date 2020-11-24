Man sentenced to eight years in prison after deadly Trotwood shooting

A Trotwood man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his friend, Myron Taylor on December 21, 2019.
Randall Aniton, 64, called officers to his home on Northford Road on Saturday, December 21, 2019. When officers arrived, Aniton told officers he had shot the victim, a release from Mat Heck Jr., prosecuting attorney said.
“When officers arrived, the defendant told them that he had shot the victim, 53-year-old Myron Taylor, of Dayton,” prosecutors said in an earlier release. “The defendant was secured in a cruiser and the officers entered the home and located the deceased body of the victim, who had been shot two times.”
The prosecutor’s office said an investigation determined that the defendant shot the victim after a brief altercation and officials did not believe the shooting was in self-defense.
Aniton pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a count of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification. The court documents say in exchange for the plea, charges of murder and felonious assaults were dismissed.
Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson said at the time that the case was not a home invasion, but instead that the two men were friends.
On Nov. 4 of 2020, Aniton was found guilty of one charge of involuntary manslaughter and a three year firearm specification. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.