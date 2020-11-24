Man sentenced to eight years in prison after deadly Trotwood shooting

Randall Aniton, 64, called officers to his home on Northford Road on Saturday, December 21, 2019. When officers arrived, Aniton told officers he had shot the victim, a release from Mat Heck Jr., prosecuting attorney said.

“When officers arrived, the defendant told them that he had shot the victim, 53-year-old Myron Taylor, of Dayton,” prosecutors said in an earlier release. “The defendant was secured in a cruiser and the officers entered the home and located the deceased body of the victim, who had been shot two times.”