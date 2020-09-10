Man shot after pair reportedly demand money from him in Harrison Twp.

A man was shot early Thursday morning after he ran from two men who reportedly demanded money from him in Harrison Twp.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4000 block of Old Riverside Drive around 2:21 a.m. and found the man laying in the front yard of a house.
The man had one gunshot wound in his right buttock and was transported to Grandview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told deputies he was in an alley behind Old Riverside Drive when two men approached him and demanded money, according to deputies.
The man started to run away when he was shot. He ran between houses on Old Riverside Drive and the suspect took off in an unknown direction.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as more information is available.