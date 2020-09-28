Man shot by Dayton police charged with felonious assault, grand theft

The caller described Keirns as panicked and said he was trying to get cars to stop.

In another call a man said a person waving a flashlight got in front of his van before coming over to the passenger side and taking the gun off the seat.

“He ran off and he is firing," the caller said. “I don’t know where he went, but I can hear the shots.”

Dayton police released cruiser camera footage that showed officers arriving at the scene and ordering Keirns to drop the gun and then shooting at him. In another video, officers were seen providing aid for him.

Two officers shot at Keirns, who was struck at least three times, Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl said Thursday.

“Keirns refused to drop the weapon. Fearing for their lives and the safety of others, both officers fired at Keirns, striking him multiple times,” he said.

As of last week, Keirns was in critical condition. We are working to get an update on his status.