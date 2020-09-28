Man shot by Dayton police charged with felonious assault, grand theft

A man shot by Dayton police on Wayne Avenue Thursday morning is facing multiple charges, including felonious assault and grand theft.
Shawn Keirns, 49, of Dayton, is accused of stealing a 9 mm handgun, firing it at a passing vehicle and pointing it at police, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
In total, Keirns is facing six charges: two counts of felonious assault, two counts of having a weapon while under disability, one count of grand theft (firearm) and one count of discharge of a firearm.
Dispatchers received multiple calls regarding Keirns around 4 a.m. Thursday.
One caller reported that there was a man waving his hands in the arm and asking for help.
The caller described Keirns as panicked and said he was trying to get cars to stop.
In another call a man said a person waving a flashlight got in front of his van before coming over to the passenger side and taking the gun off the seat.
“He ran off and he is firing," the caller said. “I don’t know where he went, but I can hear the shots.”
Dayton police released cruiser camera footage that showed officers arriving at the scene and ordering Keirns to drop the gun and then shooting at him. In another video, officers were seen providing aid for him.
Two officers shot at Keirns, who was struck at least three times, Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl said Thursday.
“Keirns refused to drop the weapon. Fearing for their lives and the safety of others, both officers fired at Keirns, striking him multiple times,” he said.
As of last week, Keirns was in critical condition. We are working to get an update on his status.