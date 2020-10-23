Police seek help finding suspect in shooting at Riverside gas station

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man suspected shooting another man in the leg at a Riverside gas station Thursday night.
Riverside police identified the suspect as Devion L. Lovett, 19. He was driving a 2016 blue Hyundai Elantra with the license plate number HYB9311.
There was also an unidentified woman with Lovett in the passenger seat who police are also trying to find.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 2500 block of Valley Pike.
A 28-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.
The incident is still under investigation, but initial reports indicate that Lovett and victim knew each other and were fighting before the shooting, police said.
The incident was not a random event or robbery.
We will continue to update this story as more information is released.