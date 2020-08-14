Man transported by CareFlight after SUV hits building in Springfield

A man was transported via CareFlight after he hit a building with an SUV and drove down a ravine on West First Street in Springfield.
Investigators believe a medical condition caused the crash. The man was reportedly unconscious and had to be rescued from the SUV.
The man was transported by CareFlight from Springfield Regional Medical Center.
More details about his condition were not available at this time.
The crash was reported in the 1400 block of West First Street just before 10:30 a.m. Friday after the SUV hit the building.
The SUV didn’t seriously damage the building’s structure but did rip off the gas meter before ending up in the ditch.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.