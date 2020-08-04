Mason man charged in ongoing Social Security fraud investigation

Napoleon Crawford, 52, was arrested and appeared in U.S. District Court on July 30 on two counts alleging he stole more than $80,000 in Social Security and Department of Defense benefits earned by his father, a retired Navy officer. His father died in 2016.

Crawford is the latest person charged this year by the federal government in the Southern District of Ohio’s district as the Social Security Administration found that dozens of Ohioans have illegally collected a deceased relative’s federal retirement, Social Security or Veterans’ Administration benefits.