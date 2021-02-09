Medical helicopter responds to Logan County water rescue

A medical helicopter is responding to the scene of a water rescue in Logan County after a man was found clinging to the ice near Miami Island, Logan County dispatchers reported.
Initial reports showed that a water rescue was initiated at 3:45 this afternoon after an adult man was in the water for 25 minutes, dispatchers said. When officials responded to the scene, the man was not underwater, but dispatchers reported he may have been submerged at some point.
Water rescue boats reportedly responded to the spillway, where the man was transported to a helicopter pad.
The extent of any injuries and the cause of the situation were not immediately clear. Dispatchers did not know if anyone else was involved in the incident.