X

Menards opens latest area location

Work continues on the new Menards home improvement store in Fairborn on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. Officials said the story is tentatively expected to open in mid-May. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
Work continues on the new Menards home improvement store in Fairborn on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. Officials said the story is tentatively expected to open in mid-May. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Local News | 8 minutes ago
By Bonnie Meibers

Menards has opened its store location in Fairborn at 1277 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road by the Kroger MarketPlace.

“It seems to be a great location,” said the new store’s general manager Zack Pugh. “Everyone who comes into the store seems happy that we’re finally open.”

ExploreArea’s newest Menards one step closer to opening for business

The new store is about 173,000-square-feet of heated store and 27,000-square-feet of garden and shipping floor area. There are about 400 parking spaces. Menards hired “a couple hundred people” to work in Fairborn, Pugh said.

The new store is fully staffed, but Pugh said Menards is always looking for people.

“COVID has changed some of our procedures in-store, but we’ll still work to give people the same level of guest service that they expect,” Pugh said.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.