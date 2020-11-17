Miami County businesses, nonprofits awarded grants for COVID-related costs

TROY —Miami County commissioners approved a second round of CARES Act money grants for small businesses and nonprofits across the county Nov. 12 bringing the total awarded to nearly $1 million.
“I think it is important that we do this. We are a county agency. I think we need to spread this (money) around,” said Commission President Jack Evans
Grants for COVID-19 related costs were initially approved at $10,000 maximum but the amount later was increased to up to $25,000 per applicant.
The CARES money came to the county in three payments as part of the federal response to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county received the following amounts in CARES money: $1,283,522 in July; $641,761 in September; and $3,855,356 in October.
The first round of grants totaled $493,218 while the second round of grants came to $488,031 for $981,249 combined.
The county Department of Development was tasked by commissioners with overseeing the grant application and review process. Jill Meyer, county fair housing coordinator/grant administrator, was credited by development Director Rich Osgood with handling the detailed paperwork processing.
“We are grateful to be able to help them,” Osgood said of the small businesses and nonprofit organizations who qualified for a grant.
The county itself could have absorbed the CARES funds for its needs but decided to share after seeing other government agencies who received money were not working with businesses and nonprofits, Evans said.
“I think it is important we keep these businesses and nonprofits afloat,” he said.
“I am so glad we did this,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer.
The county will use the remaining CARES money for expenses, which must be related to COVID-19, including salaries for sheriff’s deputies and correction officers, sanitation and safety equipment, among others.
Miami County grants
The following Miami County businesses were awarded grants in the second round:
Patty’s IGA, $25,000
MRM Ventures – Harrison’s, $25,000
Brower Stationers Inc., $9,495
Kerber Sheet Metal Works, $25,000
Jumpy’s Fun Zone, $10,330
K’s Hamburger Shop, $9,936
Links and Computers, $8,700
Stellar Staffing LLC/Cedar Springs Pavilion, $25,000
Mojo’s Bar and Grllle, $24,711
Quinn’s Commercial Cleaning, $5,300
Tri-Direct LLC, $4,614
Buecker’s Interiors Inc., $24,000
Shindig’s Travel Service, $ 15,543
Your Personal Florist, $10,633
Schmidlapp Homestead LLC, $1,467
Dolphin Swim Club, $25,000
The following nonprofits were awarded, $239,302 total:
Troy Recreation Association, Pink Ribbon Girls, Troy Community FM, Miami County Agricultural Society, Isaiah' Place, First United Methodist Church: all $25,000
Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum, $15,731
Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, $10,000
Tipp Monroe Community Services, $7,591
Miami County YMCA, $24,964
Needy Basket, $15,341
OSU Extension $24,854
Tipp City Area Arts Council, $8,640