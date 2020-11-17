Miami County businesses, nonprofits awarded grants for COVID-related costs

The county Department of Development was tasked by commissioners with overseeing the grant application and review process. Jill Meyer, county fair housing coordinator/grant administrator, was credited by development Director Rich Osgood with handling the detailed paperwork processing.

“We are grateful to be able to help them,” Osgood said of the small businesses and nonprofit organizations who qualified for a grant.

The county itself could have absorbed the CARES funds for its needs but decided to share after seeing other government agencies who received money were not working with businesses and nonprofits, Evans said.

“I think it is important we keep these businesses and nonprofits afloat,” he said.

“I am so glad we did this,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer.

The county will use the remaining CARES money for expenses, which must be related to COVID-19, including salaries for sheriff’s deputies and correction officers, sanitation and safety equipment, among others.

Miami County grants

The following Miami County businesses were awarded grants in the second round:

Patty’s IGA, $25,000

MRM Ventures – Harrison’s, $25,000

Brower Stationers Inc., $9,495

Kerber Sheet Metal Works, $25,000

Jumpy’s Fun Zone, $10,330

K’s Hamburger Shop, $9,936

Links and Computers, $8,700

Stellar Staffing LLC/Cedar Springs Pavilion, $25,000

Mojo’s Bar and Grllle, $24,711

Quinn’s Commercial Cleaning, $5,300

Tri-Direct LLC, $4,614

Buecker’s Interiors Inc., $24,000

Shindig’s Travel Service, $ 15,543

Your Personal Florist, $10,633

Schmidlapp Homestead LLC, $1,467

Dolphin Swim Club, $25,000

The following nonprofits were awarded, $239,302 total:

Troy Recreation Association, Pink Ribbon Girls, Troy Community FM, Miami County Agricultural Society, Isaiah' Place, First United Methodist Church: all $25,000

Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum, $15,731

Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, $10,000

Tipp Monroe Community Services, $7,591

Miami County YMCA, $24,964

Needy Basket, $15,341

OSU Extension $24,854

Tipp City Area Arts Council, $8,640