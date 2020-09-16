Miami County dangerous intersection improved for safety

In addition, the size of the stop sign was increased from a standard 30-inch across to 36-inches across; bright strips were placed on sign posts; and stop bars of white lines were placed across the pavement.

“All of these things are designed to alert the driver more that there is a stop sign there and they need to stop,” Huelskamp said.

“What was there before met code. These are things that we think we can do in the short term … to try to alert the driver more that ‘Hey, there is a stop sign here,’” he said. The changes cost around $500, he said.

The intersection also has stop ahead signs before each stop sign, as does every intersection in the county which has a stop sign.