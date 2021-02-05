Miami County family’s battle with COVID detailed in documentary

A short documentary about a Miami County man who died from the coronavirus was released this week.
The documentary, “Eleven Days,” details the days before Bob LeVeck died from the coronavirus. Eleven days after being admitted to Kettering Medical Center, LeVeck died on Aug. 31.
He was 66.
Bob and Mary LeVeck randomly gifted strangers $100 bills nearly 11 Christmas seasons. This past Christmas was the first year the Bethel Twp. couple were not able to spread Christmas cheer.
In total, they gave away more than $35,000, son Chris LeVeck said.
Eleven Days from Chris LeVeck on Vimeo.
Chris LeVeck’s friend, Ryan Girard, produced and edited the documentary to share the family’s experience with the coronavirus. The documentary is about five minutes long and narrated by Chris LeVeck.
“I hope that by sharing what my family’s been going through that it will touch someone’s heart to go do something like what my parents were doing, which was blessing people,” LeVeck said.
LeVeck thanked the doctors and nurses who helped his family.
“If you are moved by our story, we encourage you and others to share as we try and bring a perspective that otherwise may not have been seen,” LeVeck said.
Helping others was a major part of Bob’s life, his son said.
His family hopes the tradition he started lives on and are launching Bob’s Blessings to continue his work. Bob’s Blessings plans to distribute Christmas cards with a gift inside and a bible. The website Bobsblessings.org has been established.
LeVeck said his mom finds comfort that her husband is in the arms of Jesus.