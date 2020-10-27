Miami County Sheriff’s Office conducts sex offender address verification sweep

As of today, there were 158 registered sex offenders in Miami County. 121 addresses were verified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. No sex offenders were found to be out of compliance. The rest of the addresses will be re-checked randomly between now and the end of the year to ensure the remaining offenders are in compliance with any registration requirements. If any offenders are found to be out of compliance, the sheriff’s office will open an investigation and file any charges if necessary, the release stated.

Two arrests were made unrelated to the sweep, one on an outstanding warrant and another for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the release stated.