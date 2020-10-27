Miami County Sheriff’s Office conducts sex offender address verification sweep

Miami County officials conducted their sex offender address verification sweep for the eighth year in a row, a release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported. Registered sex offenders must provide their address to the sheriff of the county where they live.
As of today, there were 158 registered sex offenders in Miami County. 121 addresses were verified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. No sex offenders were found to be out of compliance. The rest of the addresses will be re-checked randomly between now and the end of the year to ensure the remaining offenders are in compliance with any registration requirements. If any offenders are found to be out of compliance, the sheriff’s office will open an investigation and file any charges if necessary, the release stated.
Two arrests were made unrelated to the sweep, one on an outstanding warrant and another for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the release stated.
The Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Notification (SORN) program keeps track of sexual offenders in Ohio. In Miami County, deputies are assigned to conduct random address checks quarterly throughout the year to ensure compliance. In 2020, prior to the sweep, between checks and tips from the general public, the sheriff’s office has investigated 25 complaints of offenders possibly being out of compliance. Charges were filed for 15 subjects for being out of compliance. Most received jail or prison time or are awaiting court appearances. As of today, there is one outstanding warrant for an offender that remains at large, the release said.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, along with U.S. Marshal’s Service, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the Adult Parole Authority (APA), along with the Covington, Piqua, Tipp City, and Troy Police Departments all assisted with the sweep. The Miami County Communications Center also offered assistance.