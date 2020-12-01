X

Miamisburg lifts boil water advisory

A boil-water advisory for Miamsiburg is no longer in effect.
A boil-water advisory for Miamsiburg is no longer in effect.

Credit: City of Canton/Facebook

Credit: City of Canton/Facebook

Local News | 6 hours ago
By Eric Schwartzberg

A boil water advisory issued Monday for a section of Miamisburg was lifted today just after 1:30 p.m.

The advisory was issued following an early morning water main break on North Gebhart Church Road near King Richard Parkway.

Service had been restored to nearly all of the homes affected as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, city officials said. The boil water advisory area included homes in the Sherwood Forest subdivision and other homes north of East Central Avenue, and the Sierra Ridge Drive neighborhood and adjacent Orchard Hill homes.

ExploreMiamisburg launches new retail pop-up business incubator program

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.