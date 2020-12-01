Miamisburg lifts boil water advisory

A boil water advisory issued Monday for a section of Miamisburg was lifted today just after 1:30 p.m.
The advisory was issued following an early morning water main break on North Gebhart Church Road near King Richard Parkway.
Service had been restored to nearly all of the homes affected as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, city officials said. The boil water advisory area included homes in the Sherwood Forest subdivision and other homes north of East Central Avenue, and the Sierra Ridge Drive neighborhood and adjacent Orchard Hill homes.