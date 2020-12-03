Miamisburg Schools move fully online until Jan. 11

“We’re just heartbroken. We were able to be in school almost 11 weeks full time,” Blessing said. “But we don’t see a decline happening based on the medical trends. We’re hoping after this break we have some light in January.”

Miamisburg High School has been using a mixed in-person/online system since Nov. 9, while the other schools were fully online. Like other local districts, Miamisburg has had a separate fully online option for students.

Now all students will be fully online through Dec. 18, then will take the regularly scheduled two-week Christmas break. On Jan. 4, classes will resume in online form, and if all goes according to plan, students who desire to attend in-person will return to school buildings on Jan. 11.