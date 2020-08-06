Miamisburg’s latest hires hail from the city

He said he is “very thankful” to City Manager Keith Johnson, Assistant City Manager Emily Christian and other city administration staff, as well as former longtime Mayor Dick Church Jr., whom Covington called “a lifelong friend and supporter” and whom city officials said assisted Covington in obtaining his appointment to Annapolis.

“I very much look forward to working with city council and for the city of Miamisburg, my hometown, which I love dearly,” Covington said.

City Manager Keith Johnson in a release said Covington, who has had “a broad range of experience” during his career with the Navy, initially is involved in a number of assignments, including support for IT management, strategic planning and employee training.

The assistant to the city manager position had been vacant for several years, according to the city.

Ryan Davis, Miamisburg’s new parks and recreation director, presides over the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees more than 20 public parks and facilities and offers year-round programming and special events. He succeeds former director Kelsey Whipp, who resigned earlier this year after serving in the role since summer 2016.

Ryan Davis, parks and recreation director, city of Miamisburg

Davis is a 2007 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in education. He graduated from the National Recreation and Park Association’s Revenue Development and Management School in 2018 and is a certified Parks and Recreation Professional and Aquatic Facility Operator. He also is an active member of the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association.

His return is something the city referred to online as a “homecoming of sorts.” After serving in seasonal positions as a youth, the Miamisburg High School graduate worked full-time for the Parks and Recreation Department from 2008 to 2015 as parks and facilities supervisor, then as superintendent. Since 2015, he had served in the city of Kettering’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department as superintendent of administration and special projects.

Davis said he and Covington are “hometown,” love the Miamisburg community and are “humbled and honored” to be working for it.

“I think our future is bright and, again, I’m incredibly humbled ... to even have the opportunity to lead such a talented, passionate group of people to serve this community that loves its parks and recreation,” he said.

Mayor Michelle Collins said she worked with Davis “a long time ago” on the city’s beautification committee when he served as a liaison from the city’s parks and recreation department.

“We are honored and lucky to have him back,” Collins said.