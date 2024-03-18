Middletown man dies after motorcycle crash last week in Monroe

BreakingNews
A Middletown man has died from injuries sustained last week in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohio 63 and American Way in Monroe, according to the Ohio Highway patrol.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m, Tuesday. The preliminary investigation indicates a motorcycle operated by Joseph M. Gisewite of Middletown, was traveling west on Ohio 63 and an SUV driven by Waldo Hurley of Monroe, was turning left to travel north onto American Way from east Ohio 63, according to the highway patrol.

Gisewite failed to obey a traffic signal, continuing west on Ohio 63, and struck the SUV that was making its turn in the intersection, according to the highway patrol.

Gisewite, 51, was transported to Atrium Medical Center, then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he died Monday.

Hurley, 41, was transported to U.C. West Chester Hospital with minor injuries.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

