Middletown police: Female shot once in chest during drive-by shooting

MIDDLETOWN — Police are asking anyone who may have information about a drive-by shooting that left one woman injured to call them.
A woman who was inside a residence in the 400 block of Curtis Street was shot once in the chest Tuesday night, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. He said the woman was transported to Atrium Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.
Nelson said police have no suspects and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ryan Morgan at 513-425-7735.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.