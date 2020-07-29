Miller-Valentine agrees to pay $475K in housing discrimination lawsuit

>> RELATED: Lawsuit vs. local developer: Bathrooms, kitchens, doors not ADA compliant

“Nearly three decades after these federal laws required new multi-family housing to be built with accessible features for persons with disabilities, there is simply no excuse for these properties’ failure to comply,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “Persons with disabilities have an equal right as non-disabled individuals not only to live in but also to use and enjoy the housing of their choice. The message from this lawsuit and its resolution should be clear: the Justice Department will continue to pursue those in the housing industry who fail to afford persons with disabilities that right.”

Of the settlement, $400,000 will create a fund to compensate those with disabilities who were harmed by the violations and the $75,000 will go to civil penalties to the government, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The defendants also will be required to receive training about the Fair Housing Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, to take steps that future complexes are built in compliance to those laws and to give the Department of Justice periodic reports.

“Today’s settlement, if approved by the court, will achieve two major goals,” said David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “It will correct actions taken in the past that limited access to housing for people with disabilities and at the same time put steps in place to prevent this from happening in the future.”